Beaufort News

July 16, 2017 12:51 PM

Parris Island Gateway saw an accident, downed wire blocking traffic Friday night

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

A two-vehicle accident at Parris Island Gateway and Horton Road in Burton injured one person just after 4:30 p.m. on Friday, according to a Burton Fire District news release.

One driver was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, according to the release. Traffic slowed for about 45 minutes while emergency crews worked to help the injured person and clear the accident scene.

A few hours later, just past 7 p.m., a live electrical wire was down across Parris Island Gateway near Mink Point Boulevard, blocking three lanes for about 30 minutes, according to the release. Emergency crews blocked lanes while South Carolina Electric and Gas responded to secure the power line.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

