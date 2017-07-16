An update on the Habersham boil water advisory

An advisory for Habersham residents to boil their water was lifted on Friday.
The precautionary advisory was issued on Thursday by the Beaufort Jasper Water and Sewer Authority and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, according to a BJWSA news release sent out late Friday afternoon. The groups announced on Friday that the latest water sample analyses showed the water in the area was free from bacteria and is safe to consume.
Water for drinking or cooking was to be boiled after a water main break on Thursday, according to the release. BJWSA advised running faucets for about 10 minutes or until the water ran clear after the adviory ended.
