Are you ready to rock at the Beaufort Water Festival?

twitter email Rock-turned-country singer Aaron Lewis will headline the 2017 Beaufort Water Festival's Concert in the Park on July 15. The show will kick off at 7 p.m. with opening act Jordan Rager, the "Southern Boy" known best for his hit single featuring Jason Aldean Ashley Jean Reese Staff video

