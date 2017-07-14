Are you ready to rock at the Beaufort Water Festival?

Ready to rock?
Country musician Aaron Lewis, who is also frontman for the band Staind, headlines the Concert in the Park in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park, with gates open at 7 p.m.
Lewis recorded his first country album in 2011. His latest album, “Sinner,” topped the country charts when it was released last year.
Lewis should have the tunes to move the crowd in this military town. He released a single in June called “Folded Flag,” about a serviceman’s message to his wife after being killed in action.
“Two men with starch white gloves/Fold the colors ‘til they touch,” the lyrics say. “Probably more than I deserve/But I’m proud to get this much.”
Fellow country artist Jordan Rager will open for Lewis. The Georgia native released his debut album “Southern Boy” last October.
Earlier in the day, an event unaffiliated with the Water Festival is expected to draw a crowd. Matt Chase and Pat Cooper will perform on a barge in the Beaufort River starting at about 3 p.m.
Sea Tow will be at Lady’s Island Boat Landing on Sea Island Parkway with 100 life jackets available to rent for free. Sea Tow will also distribute information on designating a sober boat driver.
Beaufort Water Festival weekend schedule
Saturday
8:30 a.m. to noon: Raft Race
9 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Arts and crafts market
9 a.m.: Bocce tournament, badminton tournament
10 a.m. to noon: Children’s toad fishing tournament and sponsor’s expo. Tournament free and open to children 12 and under. Bring your own fishing equipment, but bait is provided.
Noon to 4 p.m.: Free shrimp boat tours
1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.: Ski show
8 p.m.: Concert in the park featuring Jordan Rager and Aaron Lewis. Tickets are $30, and gates open at 7 p.m. No strollers, coolers or outside food and drink. Children 5 and under are admitted free, and a free shuttle is available from Beaufort County Government Center.
Sunday
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Arts and crafts market
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. River rally
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Children’s day. Games, activities, shows, bounce houses and prizes. Free admission.
Noon to 4 p.m.: Shrimp boat tours
6 to 9 p.m.: Teen dance. Ages 13-17; ID required. Tickets are $10.
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
Comments