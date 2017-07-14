Live in Habersham? Boil your water before you drink it

Rresidents of the Habersham community are being asked to their water for drinking, cooking or dish washing after a water main failure there , according to an advisory from the Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control “requires that water utilities issue a boil water advisory as a precautionary measure when such an event occurs that allows the possibility for bacteria to enter the public water system,” according to the BJWSA notice issued Thursday.
A water main failure “may include a loss of water pressure, which could allow bacteria in soil and groundwater to enter water pipes through cracks or leaks,” the advisory said.
The water is safe for bathing and doing laundry.
BJWSA will retrieve samples of the drinking water to ensure that no harmful bacteria are present. Results are expected by late afternoon Friday.
The precautionary advisory will be lifted when the water is confirmed safe, and residents of the area will be notified by the utility.
Information can also be found at www.bjwsa.org, including a map of all areas addresses affected by this advisory.
Residents can contact the utility at 843-987-9200.
