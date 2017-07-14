Due to a water main failure, all residents of the Habersham community, seen in this map, should boil their water drinking, cooking or dish washing, according to an advisory from the Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority.
Due to a water main failure, all residents of the Habersham community, seen in this map, should boil their water drinking, cooking or dish washing, according to an advisory from the Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority. Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority
Due to a water main failure, all residents of the Habersham community, seen in this map, should boil their water drinking, cooking or dish washing, according to an advisory from the Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority. Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority

Beaufort News

July 14, 2017 8:24 AM

Live in Habersham? Boil your water before you drink it

Staff reports

newsroom@islandpacket.com

Rresidents of the Habersham community are being asked to their water for drinking, cooking or dish washing after a water main failure there , according to an advisory from the Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control “requires that water utilities issue a boil water advisory as a precautionary measure when such an event occurs that allows the possibility for bacteria to enter the public water system,” according to the BJWSA notice issued Thursday.

A water main failure “may include a loss of water pressure, which could allow bacteria in soil and groundwater to enter water pipes through cracks or leaks,” the advisory said.

The water is safe for bathing and doing laundry.

BJWSA will retrieve samples of the drinking water to ensure that no harmful bacteria are present. Results are expected by late afternoon Friday.

The precautionary advisory will be lifted when the water is confirmed safe, and residents of the area will be notified by the utility.

Information can also be found at www.bjwsa.org, including a map of all areas addresses affected by this advisory.

For more information, including a map of all areas addresses affected by this advisory, visit www.bjwsa.org.

Residents can contact the utility at 843-987-9200.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

6 reasons you shouldn't jump off of Beaufort County bridges (other than it being illegal)

6 reasons you shouldn't jump off of Beaufort County bridges (other than it being illegal) 0:48

6 reasons you shouldn't jump off of Beaufort County bridges (other than it being illegal)
Why is the football camp so important to Ron Parker? 0:43

Why is the football camp so important to Ron Parker?
6 reasons you shouldn't jump off of Beaufort County bridges (other than it being illegal) 0:48

6 reasons you shouldn't jump off of Beaufort County bridges (other than it being illegal)

View More Video