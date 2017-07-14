Beaufort News

July 14, 2017 6:20 AM

Attention Beaufort drivers: Pay attention to this Boundary Street traffic change

Posted by Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

A planned Boundary Street traffic shift this weekend has been pushed back but isn’t expected to affect those headed to the Beaufort Water Festival.

A single lane of Boundary Street will be closed headed east toward Beaufort from Applebee’s to the former United Way building, the city said in a news release. The shift will begin at 8 p.m. Saturday and continue all day Sunday as crews work on a boardwalk along the marsh and concrete curb.

The work is planned to begin late enough to avoid drivers headed to the Beaufort Water Festival concert, the release said.

The $33-million Boundary Street project is expected to be complete in early 2018 after work started at the beginning of last year. The project includes raised medians, two 11-foot lanes in each direction, wider sidewalks and buried utility lines.

