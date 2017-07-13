1 driver issued citation after US 21 crash that injured 3

Three people were injured after a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 21 on St. Helena Island just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, details from South Carolina Highway Patrol showed.
While one vehicle was stopped to make a left-hand turn from Sea Island Parkway onto Dulamo Road, it was struck from behind by second vehicle, Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said on Thursday. The second vehicle then went into oncoming traffic, hitting a third vehicle holding two adults and a child.
The 44-year-old woman driving the third vehicle sustained incapacitating injuries, Southern said. A 38-year-old female passenger and an 11-year-old female passenger both sustained non-incapacitating injuries.
The driver of the second vehicle was issued a citation for driving too fast for conditions, Southern said.
