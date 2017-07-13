Broad River Bridge crash started with a disabled vehicle in the roadway

Details of a Monday afternoon crash on the Broad River Bridge were available from South Carolina Highway Patrol on Thursday.
Three vehicles, all traveling in the left lane, collided around 1:40 p.m., when the car in front stopped for a disabled vehicle blocking part of the left lane, Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said. The second vehicle slowed to avoid hitting the vehicle in front, and the third vehicle struck them both.
The second vehicle was forced across the right lane onto the shoulder from the impact and struck the concrete barrier on the bridge, Southern said. The driver of the third vehicle was issued a citation for driving too fast for conditions.
None of the vehicles struck the disabled vehicle, Southern said.
The driver of the second vehicle was transported to a local hospital with possible injuries, Southern said. On Monday, a Burton Fire District news release indicated the driver had been transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
