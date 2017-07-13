$10K worth of cool air stolen from St. Helena Island home

Near the peak of summer heat, two air conditioning units reportedly worth about $5,000 each were stolen from a Coffin Point Plantation home on St. Helena Island, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The stainless steel units went missing sometime between June 13 and Wednesday, according to the report. A deputy found a rusty hammer and rusty screwdriver near where the units once sat, but it “appeared as though the units were stolen some time ago.”
A neighbor noticed the units were gone and called the homeowner around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the report. The homeowner did not know the model or serial numbers for the units.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
