Fireworks, country stars, dancing: Beaufort Water Festival makes splash this weekend

At the Beaufort Water Festival, it takes a village.

An army of volunteers will be on hand again for the start of the 62nd Water Festival in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park on Friday. About 170 volunteers each night will help ensure the 10-day event runs smoothly.

“It’s a position where you appreciate what everybody does to help,” Water Festival commodore Jason Berry said.

On Thursday, crews were working to finish constructing the main stage, set up tents and unload sound equipment. The opening ceremony Friday will include fireworks, the Parris Island Marine Band and a flyover of F-18s from Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort.

Musician Aaron Lewis will headline the Water Festival’s annual concert Saturday night. The music will follow a morning raft race and afternoon ski show in the Beaufort River, sporting events in the park and an arts and crafts market.

Gates open for the free opening ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday. Volunteers should have the park ready.

“Until we open the gates, there’s always something we’ve got to put finishing touches on,” Berry said.

62nd Beaufort Water Festival weekend schedule

*Events in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park unless otherwise noted.

Friday

Noon to 7 p.m.: Arts and crafts market

7 p.m.: Opening ceremony, fireworks and performance by Parris Island Marine Band. Admission is free. Gates open at 6 p.m. Free shuttle service from Beaufort County Government Center.

Saturday

8:30 a.m. to noon: Raft Race

9 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Arts and crafts market

9 a.m.: Bocce tournament, badminton tournament

10 a.m. to noon: Children’s toad fishing tournament and sponsor’s expo. Tournament free and open to children 12 and under. Bring your own fishing equipment, but bait is provided.

Noon to 4 p.m.: Free shrimp boat tours

1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.: Ski show

8 p.m.: Concert in the park featuring Jordan Rager and Aaron Lewis. Tickets are $30, and gates open at 7 p.m. No strollers, coolers or outside food and drink. Children 5 and under are admitted free, and a free shuttle is available from Beaufort County Government Center.

Sunday

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Arts and crafts market

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. River rally

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Children’s day. Games, activities, shows, bounce houses and prizes. Free admission.

Noon to 4 p.m.: Shrimp boat tours

6 to 9 p.m.: Teen dance. Ages 13-17; ID required. Tickets are $10.