Jacquard Simmons
Jacquard Simmons Beaufort County Detention Center
Jacquard Simmons Beaufort County Detention Center

Beaufort News

July 12, 2017 8:42 PM

Burton man turns himself to Beaufort police, faces 4 felony charges

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

A 23-year-old Burton man turned himself in to Beaufort Police Department to face four felony charges on Wednesday after police shared his photo online on Tuesday.

Jacquard Simmons faces four counts of breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and is being held in Beaufort County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing, online detention center records show.

Simmons is accused of breaking into vehicles at Tuffy Tire and Auto Service on Robert Smalls Parkway around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, police spokeswoman Sgt. Hope Able said Tuesday afternoon.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Why is the football camp so important to Ron Parker?

Why is the football camp so important to Ron Parker? 0:43

Why is the football camp so important to Ron Parker?
Saturday is Fat Patties' inaugural Slider Eating Competition, here's what you need to know 0:32

Saturday is Fat Patties' inaugural Slider Eating Competition, here's what you need to know
Set your alarm clock – NFL star Ron Parker allows late additions, autograph seekers. Just know when to arrive. 0:45

Set your alarm clock – NFL star Ron Parker allows late additions, autograph seekers. Just know when to arrive.

View More Video