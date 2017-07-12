Burton man turns himself to Beaufort police, faces 4 felony charges

A 23-year-old Burton man turned himself in to Beaufort Police Department to face four felony charges on Wednesday after police shared his photo online on Tuesday.
Jacquard Simmons faces four counts of breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and is being held in Beaufort County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing, online detention center records show.
Simmons is accused of breaking into vehicles at Tuffy Tire and Auto Service on Robert Smalls Parkway around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, police spokeswoman Sgt. Hope Able said Tuesday afternoon.
