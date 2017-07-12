A woman reportedly jumped off the Lemon Island bridge Wednesday afternoon, hours after someone else jumped from a Hilton Head bridge.
Beaufort News

July 12, 2017 7:39 PM

Another bridge, another jump in Beaufort County

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

A woman reportedly jumped off the Lemon Island bridge on Wednesday, hours after another bridge-jumping incident in Beaufort County.

Bluffton Township Fire District was responding to a possible jumper from the Lemon Island bridge around 6 p.m., spokesman Capt. Randy Hunter said at the time of the call.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Bob Bromage said the woman, wearing a bathing suit, reportedly jumped from the bridge, swam to a waiting boat and climbed in before the boat left the area. She did not appear to be injured.

This incident follows only hours after a 47-year-old Ridgeland man was arrested and charged with public disorderly conduct after jumping off one of the eastbound bridges to Hilton Head Island around noon. The man was not trying to commit suicide.

“It’s prohibited, and it’s also dangerous,” Bromage said after the second jump on Wednesday. Jumping or diving from a bridge or pier violates a Beaufort County ordinance, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

