Beaufort News

July 12, 2017 6:37 PM

Large appliances left outside in Burton weren’t there when the owner came back

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

Two large appliances were stolen from a Burton home undergoing some remodeling Sunday or Monday.

A stove and a refrigerator were left under a carport at a home on a small street near the bend in Broad River Boulevard, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. They were stolen between about 8 a.m. on Sunday and around 5 p.m. on Monday.

The items were worth about $1,600 in total, according to the report. No physical evidence was found since the appliances were left outside with nothing in the way of thieves, according to the report.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

  Comments  

