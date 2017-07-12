Large appliances left outside in Burton weren’t there when the owner came back

Two large appliances were stolen from a Burton home undergoing some remodeling Sunday or Monday.
A stove and a refrigerator were left under a carport at a home on a small street near the bend in Broad River Boulevard, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. They were stolen between about 8 a.m. on Sunday and around 5 p.m. on Monday.
The items were worth about $1,600 in total, according to the report. No physical evidence was found since the appliances were left outside with nothing in the way of thieves, according to the report.
