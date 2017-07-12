Beaufort parking garage goes back to the drawing board

Plans for a downtown Beaufort parking garage will go back for changes after the city’s historic review panel asked for a simpler look.
The request came as city officials, 303 Associates and its contractor work to massage the large project into Beaufort’s historic district. The four-level parking garage planned for Charles, Craven and West streets would be the largest building in the district at 173,000 total square feet and 484 parking spaces.
And while the size and scale of the building received conceptual approval from the Historic District Review Board last year, the final look is still up for debate. After asking to break up the look of the garage during a marathon meeting in August 2016, the panel backtracked after seeing a new design that attempted to mimic a series of buildings.
“Now I realize that’s not the best solution for the property, because it’s a false solution,” review board member Quinn Peitz said. “I think we need to go back to the design drawing board, and we’re partially at fault. This is evolving.”
The board requested a simpler design, with fewer materials and colors, for landscaping to soften the outside of the building, open staircases and room for a small greenspace on Craven Street.
Beaufort developer Dick Stewart, of 303 Associates, plans the garage to accommodate large events and the growing footprint of his Beaufort Inn downtown. The historic review panel also on Wednesday heard Beaufort Inn’s plans for a 78-room hotel with retail space at Port Republic and Scott streets.
At the meeting last August, the panel and public were overwhelmed by the apparent scope of the parking garage plans and asked for the look to be softened. But the new design submitted by Structured Parking Solutions was deemed too busy by design and planning officials on the board.
“Now we’re feeling maybe it should look more like a parking garage, that it might feel more authentic,” Historic Beaufort Foundation executive director Maxine Lutz said.
A Beaufort panel spent months studying the city’s parking issue in 2015 and concluded hundreds more parking spaces were needed, supporting an eventual parking garage.
Stewart has said leftover parking in the private garage could be available for public use but that it’s not planned to solve city parking problems.
In late 2015, the city bought 500 Carteret St. in part for additional parking and has studied possible sites for its own garage.
“We are blessed to have somebody who is ready and willing to pay for this to be done,” Beaufort resident and former state representative Edie Rodgers said.
