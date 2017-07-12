A Parris Island family lost a kitchen to fire, a home to smoke

A Parris Island family was displaced after fire damaged their Saipan Street home on Friday afternoon.
A cooking fire started around 1:45 p.m. in the kitchen of the elevated single-family home, Capt. Adam Flores, director of public affairs for the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island said Wednesday. The Parris Island Fire Department had the blaze out only 11 minutes after the 911 call, and no one was injured, he said.
Though the flames were contained to the kitchen, there was significant smoke damage throughout the home, Flores said. The fire was deemed accidental.
The two adults and two children are receiving comfort kits and financial aid from the American Red Cross for food, clothes, lodging and other essentials, according to an organization news release.
