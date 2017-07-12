Pizza, hot dogs, fresh fruit and giveaways: Beaufort Walmart to celebrate its new look

The remodel is complete at the Walmart Supercenter at 350 Robert Smalls Parkway in Beaufort, and now it is time to party, a news release from a marketing firm contracted by the retailer says.
Music, food samples — such as pizza, hot dogs and fresh fruit — along with customer giveaways and activities for kids will be a part of the celebration planned from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The remodel included more user-friendly electronics and baby departments, along with new features like self-checkout lanes and wider aisles.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
