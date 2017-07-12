‘The buzz is through the roof:’Beaufort sandbar concert is back, bigger, badder:

Time to tune up the boat or find someone who doesn’t mind a stowaway — a smash-hit on the Beaufort sandbar is returning for another year.
The second annual Beaufort sandbar concert is planned Saturday, with music starting about 3 p.m. Organizers expect the encore event to dwarf the curious crowd that ventured out to the barge for live music in the Beaufort River last year.
“We’re expecting astronomical numbers compared to last year,” said country artist Pat Cooper, who will headline the event again. “The the buzz about this year is through the roof.”
More than 1,200 people have RSVP’d their planned attendance on the event’s Facebook page. The free concert has gained a measure of credibility with the backing of beverage distributor Southern Eagle, title sponsor Bud Light Lime and Sea Tow.
The sponsors will provide life jackets and other safety equipment at area boat landings, said Blake Gruel, one of the concert’s organizers.
Jarrett Owens, another organizer, wrote on the event’s page that a heavy local and state law enforcement presence is expected and provided a list of boating regulations and safety tips, including designating a sober driver.
“Your judgment and actions are your own as far as safety but please just use common sense,” Owens wrote.
Security guards will keep people off stage and concert-goers have been asked not to splash around the expensive equipment.
The concert coincides with the opening Saturday of Beaufort Water Festival but isn’t affiliated with Beaufort’s premier event in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park. The music on the water is expected to finish in time for the Water Festival’s Concert in the Park on Saturday night, Cooper said.
The Nashville, Tenn., resident has played shows in the Southeast while working for a record deal. He helped pen the title track on Luke Combs’ debut album, “This One’s for You,” which opened atop Billboard’s list of top country albums in June.
Cooper will be joined by Lowcountry native and fellow country artist Matt Chase.
Some undisclosed props are planned to help jazz up a a music video that will be filmed with an assist from a drone operator.
“I don’t want to give too much away,” Gruel said.
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
