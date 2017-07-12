Beaufort News

July 12, 2017 8:29 AM

Police charge man in Yemassee barricaded, rooftop incident

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

A man accused of evading police and barricading himself inside his home in Yemassee has been charged after police talked him off his roof and he was taken to a hospital.

Yisrael Shemuel has been charged with one count of speeding, one count of failure to stop for blue lights and one count of resisting arrest after a Yemassee Police Department officer attempted to stop him for speeding in a truck in the 100 block of Salkehatchie Road Monday evening.

When the officer turned on his blue lights and siren, Shemuel attempted to get away and traveled into oncoming traffic headed toward the Yemassee Amtrak station, according to a police department news release.

Shemuel stopped at his home on Wall Street, just over the Beaufort County line, got out of the truck and barricaded himself inside the residence for several minutes before moving to the roof, the release said.

Officers were able to talk Shemuel down and he was treated at the scene by Hampton County EMS before he was taken to the hospital.

Upon his release from the hospital, Shemuel was taken to the Hampton County Detention Center.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Why is the football camp so important to Ron Parker?

Why is the football camp so important to Ron Parker? 0:43

Why is the football camp so important to Ron Parker?
Saturday is Fat Patties' inaugural Slider Eating Competition, here's what you need to know 0:32

Saturday is Fat Patties' inaugural Slider Eating Competition, here's what you need to know
Set your alarm clock – NFL star Ron Parker allows late additions, autograph seekers. Just know when to arrive. 0:45

Set your alarm clock – NFL star Ron Parker allows late additions, autograph seekers. Just know when to arrive.

View More Video