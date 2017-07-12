Police charge man in Yemassee barricaded, rooftop incident

A man accused of evading police and barricading himself inside his home in Yemassee has been charged after police talked him off his roof and he was taken to a hospital.
Yisrael Shemuel has been charged with one count of speeding, one count of failure to stop for blue lights and one count of resisting arrest after a Yemassee Police Department officer attempted to stop him for speeding in a truck in the 100 block of Salkehatchie Road Monday evening.
When the officer turned on his blue lights and siren, Shemuel attempted to get away and traveled into oncoming traffic headed toward the Yemassee Amtrak station, according to a police department news release.
Shemuel stopped at his home on Wall Street, just over the Beaufort County line, got out of the truck and barricaded himself inside the residence for several minutes before moving to the roof, the release said.
Officers were able to talk Shemuel down and he was treated at the scene by Hampton County EMS before he was taken to the hospital.
Upon his release from the hospital, Shemuel was taken to the Hampton County Detention Center.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments