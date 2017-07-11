Jacquard Deshawn Simmons
Beaufort News

July 11, 2017 4:22 PM

Burton man sought on multiple felony counts in Beaufort

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

Beaufort Police Department is looking for a 23-year-old Burton man who is wanted on four felony counts of breaking into motor vehicles.

Jacquard Deshawn Simmons is accused of breaking into vehicles at Tuffy Tire and Auto Service on Robert Smalls Parkway around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, police spokeswoman Sgt. Hope Able said Tuesday afternoon. There are four active warrants for his arrest.

Anyone with information can contact M/Sgt. George Erdel at 843-322-7958, or the Anonymous Tip Line at 843-322-7938. Those with information can also reach out to the police department through Facebook at facebook.com/Beaufortpolice.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

