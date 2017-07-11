Stock image
Beaufort News

July 11, 2017 3:46 PM

7 firearms reported stolen from Burton home

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

Seven firearms were reported stolen from a County Shed Road home in Burton on Monday.

The victim told a responding Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputy that the guns were missing from the safe in his home, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.

A pistol, a revolver, two lever-action rifles, two semi-automatic rifles and a shotgun were reported stolen from the home, according to the report. The guns were worth an estimated $3,750. They went missing between about 10 a.m. Sunday and shortly after 2 p.m. on Monday.

There was a pry mark on the man’s back door, but it was not clear whether the mark was newly made or from a previous incident, according to the report. Two compound bows remained in plain view in the home and nothing else in the residence seemed to have been disturbed, the report said.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

