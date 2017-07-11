7 firearms reported stolen from Burton home

Seven firearms were reported stolen from a County Shed Road home in Burton on Monday.
The victim told a responding Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputy that the guns were missing from the safe in his home, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.
A pistol, a revolver, two lever-action rifles, two semi-automatic rifles and a shotgun were reported stolen from the home, according to the report. The guns were worth an estimated $3,750. They went missing between about 10 a.m. Sunday and shortly after 2 p.m. on Monday.
There was a pry mark on the man’s back door, but it was not clear whether the mark was newly made or from a previous incident, according to the report. Two compound bows remained in plain view in the home and nothing else in the residence seemed to have been disturbed, the report said.
