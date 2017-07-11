Want to help shape Beaufort County’s national monument sites? Here’s how

You can help shape Beaufort County’s new national monument.
Planning is underway for the Reconstruction Era National Monument at sites in Beaufort, Port Royal and St. Helena Island. A series of meetings this month will allow residents to offer thoughts on how the sites should be set up and operated as National Park Service officials craft what they call the monument’s foundation document.
“The foundation document will be critical to helping the National Park Service map out management plans and priorities for the new park,” Reconstruction Era National Monument superintendent Melissa English-Rias said in a statement. “We are inviting the public to play a role in shaping the park’s future operations.”
Meetings will be held:
▪ 7 p.m.-9 p.m., July 24; Penn Center’s Frissell Community House, 16 Penn Center Circle West, St. Helena Island
▪ 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., July 25; Port Royal Town Hall council chambers, 700 Paris Avenue, Port Royal
▪ 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., July 27; Tabernacle Baptist Church sanctuary, 907 Craven St., Beaufort
National Park Service officials will be available to hear about what is most important at each site, how to access and protect the sites and what issues might threaten preservation efforts.
President Barack Obama created the new national monument in January after years of work by historians, government officials and the public. The monument will include Darrah Hall on the campus of Penn Center, St. Helena’s Brick Baptist Church, Camp Saxton and the Emancipation Oak on the site of the current Naval Hospital Beaufort in Port Royal and a former downtown Beaufort firehouse on Craven Street.
Brick Baptist Church held some of the first classes for former slaves before the Penn School moved to what is now known as Penn Center. The Emancipation Proclamation was read before thousands of slaves at the Emancipation Oak in 1863, and some of the first black soldiers in the U.S. Army were based at Camp Saxton.
The firehouse on Craven Street is within walking distance to dozens of relevant sites, including the downtown Beaufort home of Robert Smalls, an escaped slave who became a Civil War hero and congressman.
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
How to participate
Have thought’s on planning Beaufort County’s Reconstruction Era National Monument? Public comments are being accepted through Aug. 18 through the following channels.
Online: parkplanning.nps.gov/REER
Email: reer_information@nps.gov
Phone: 404-227-1507
Mail: Reconstruction Era National Monument; P.O. Box 1719, Beaufort, SC 29901
