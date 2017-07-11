Col. Timothy Miller is the new commander of Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort.
Beaufort News

July 11, 2017 10:54 AM

MCAS Beaufort welcomes a new commander

Posted by Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort has a new commander in charge.

Col. Timothy P. Miller assumed command of MCAS Beaufort during a ceremony Friday. He takes over for Col. Peter Buck, who had been commanding officer since 2014 and is retiring after 30 years in the Marine Corps.

Miller comes to Beaufort from U.S. Pacific Command, where he was Warfighting Exercises Branch Chief.

Another change of command ceremony is planned at MCAS Beaufort on Thursday morning, according to an air station news release.

Lt. Col. Jeffrey Pelt will assume command of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, taking over for Lt. Col. Douglas Seich.

Pelt was most recently operations officer for Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 101, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, Calif.

