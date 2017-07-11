Beaufort News

July 11, 2017 8:43 AM

Headed to Beaufort this weekend? Try to avoid this stretch of Boundary Street

Posted by Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

Drivers headed into Beaufort are being asked to avoid Boundary Street much of the weekend.

A section of the road near Applebee’s will be restricted to one lane Friday night and all day Sunday to allow work on a new section of boardwalk and curb, a city news release said.

The area will be reduced to one lane starting at 9 p.m. Friday night. All lanes will be open again by 7 a.m. on Saturday and then back to one lane on the stretch of Boundary Street on Sunday.

City officials are encouraging drivers headed towardsBeaufort to use Robert Smalls Parkway and Parris Island Gateway.

The work isn’t expected to affect traffic headed westbound away from Beaufort, the release said.

