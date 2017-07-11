Driver hospitalized after Yemassee police talk him down from the roof of his house

A man was taken to the Hampton Regional Medical Center on Monday evening after he allegedly attempted to evade police officers in Yemassee before barricading himself in a house and fleeing to the roof.
According to a Yemassee Police Department news release, an officer attempted to stop a truck for speeding in the 100 block of Salkehatchie Road.
When the officer turned on his blue lights and siren, the vehicle attempted to get away and traveled into oncoming traffic headed toward the Yemassee Amtrak station.
The driver stopped at his house on Wall Street, just over the Beaufort County line, got out of the truck and barricaded himself inside the residence for several minutes before moving to the roof, the release said.
Officers were able to talk the man down and he was treated at the scene by Hampton County EMS before he was taken to the hospital.
Possible charges have not yet been released by the police department.
