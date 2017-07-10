A four-vehicle crash on the Broad River Bridge injured one person and stalled traffic for about 30 minutes Monday afternoon.
Beaufort News

July 10, 2017 4:24 PM

4-vehicle crash on Broad River Bridge sent 1 to hospital

By Joan McDonough

A four-vehicle crash on the Broad River Bridge injured one person and stalled traffic for about 30 minutes Monday afternoon.

The vehicles collided around 2 p.m., damaging three of the four vehicles involved, according to a Burton Fire District news release. One person was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The left eastbound lane of the bridge was temporarily closed while emergency personnel worked to clear the scene, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office advisory.

This crash will be investigated by South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125

