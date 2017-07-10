Fence leveled, large outdoor tools missing after Burton yard theft

A lawnmower, a grill and a utility trailer were stolen from a Burton home in Broad River Bluff overnight on Saturday.
The items were worth approximately $2,800, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. The 5-by-10 foot trailer with a ramp was in the front yard of the home and the red riding lawn mower and the stainless steel gas grill were in the back yard.
The victim said he went to bed around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday and noticed the items were gone when he returned home from church around noon on Sunday, according to the report.
A chain link fence on the property “appeared to have been run over with the lawnmower,” according to the report. No other evidence or shoe or tire impressions were found. The owner gave descriptions of the stolen items as well as the model number and the vehicle identification number for the trailer to deputies.
