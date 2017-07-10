Beaufort News

July 10, 2017 2:45 PM

Watch your speed: Tennessee, South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Florida cops will be, too

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

Drivers in South Carolina and Georgia should remember to slow down next week as the states join Florida, Alabama and Tennessee in a week-long speed enforcement initiative.

The initiative, called Operation Slow Down, will begin on July 17 and run through July 23, according to a WSAV news report.

State and local law enforcement will step up patrols to enforce posted speed limits on all highways, roads and streets.

According tot the Insurance for Highway Safety, speeding is the cause of 30 percent of traffic-related deaths in the United States each year.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

