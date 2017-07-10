2017 Beaufort Water Festival: What’s new, what to watch, complete schedule

Hurricane Matthew is months in the rearview and while its effects still linger, the Beaufort Water Festival plans to help local residents celebrate weathering the storm.
The storm helped spawn a new, free event. The Water Festival’s “Hometown Tuesday” on July 18 will include music by Bootless and no admission. It is sponsored by the Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce.
“It was decided maybe we need to do something where we give back to the community,” Water Festival marketing coordinator Todd Stowe said. “It’s going to be kind of a little thing for Beaufort.”
The Water Festival starts Friday with its only other free nighttime events — fireworks and the Parris Island Marine Band. The festival runs through the annual Blessing of the Fleet on July 23.
Who to watch: Tough choice for the biggest draw: Staind rocker Aaron Lewis highlights the Festival’s headline event, Saturday’s Concert in the Park. Local favorite and American Idol winner Candice Glover is expected to make an appearance to perform at the Lowcountry Supper on July 20.
Lewis, who has launched a solo country career after fronting the rock band, recorded his first country album in 2011. His latest album, “Sinner,” topped the country charts when it was released last year.
Where to watch: If you don’t make it to Waterfront Park for the fireworks Friday, try the Technical College of the Lowcountry parking lot off Ribaut Road overlooking the Beaufort River.
For Saturday’s concert, place chairs in front of the stage before the gates close or as soon as they reopen at 7 p.m. Be sure to check the list of prohibited items, including strollers and coolers.
What about for kids?: Children’s day is Sunday in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park and includes bounce houses and a variety of games and activities. They might also enjoy free shrimp boat tours in the park on Saturday and Sunday from noon until 4 p.m.
Beaufort Water Festival schedule
*Events in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park unless otherwise noted.
Friday
Noon-7 p.m.: Arts and crafts market.
7 p.m.: Opening ceremony. Fireworks and performance by Parris Island Marine Band. Admission is free. Gates open at 6 p.m.. Free shuttle service from Beaufort County Government Center.
Saturday
8:30 a.m.- noon: Raft Race
9 a.m.-7 p.m.: Arts and crafts market.
9 a.m.: Bocce tournament, badminton tournament.
10 a.m.-noon: Children’s toad fishing tournament and sponsor’s expo. Tournament free and open to children 12 and under. Bring own fishing equipment. Bait is provided.
Noon- 4 p.m.: Free shrimp boat tours.
1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.: Ski show
8 p.m.: Concert in the park, featuring Jordan Rager and Aaron Lewis. Tickets are $30 and gates open at 7 p.m. No strollers, coolers or outside food and drink. Children 5 and under are free, and a free shuttle is available from Beaufort County Government Center.
Sunday
9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Arts and crafts market.
9 a.m.- 3 p.m. River rally.
11 a.m.- 3 p.m.: Children’s day. Games, activities, shows, bounce houses and prizes. Free admission.
Noon-4 p.m.: Shrimp boat tours.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.: Teen dance. Ages 13-17, ID required. Tickets are $10.
July 17
10 a.m.-7 p.m.: Arts and crafts market.
8 p.m.: Motown Monday. Admission is $15, gates open at 7 p.m. Free shuttle service from Beaufort County Government Center. Children 5 and under are free.
July 18
10 a.m.-7 p.m.: Arts and crafts market.
8 p.m.: Hometown Tuesday. Entertainment by Bootless. Free admission. Gates open at 7 p.m.
July 19
10 a.m.-7 p.m.: Arts and crafts market.
7 p.m.: Talent show. Admission is $10 or free with an official 2017 62nd Annual Water Festival T-shirt. Gates open at 6 p.m. Children 5 and under are free.
July 20
10 a.m.-7 p.m.: Arts and crafts market.
6 p.m.: Lowcountry Supper. Cost is $15. Food served from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Entertainment by Candice Glover, Eric Daubert and Broke Locals. Children 5 and under are free.
July 21
10 a.m.-7 p.m.: Arts and crafts market.
5 p.m.: Bed race. $25 entry per team. 4:30pm check-in. Same-day registration based on space.
8 p.m.: River Dance. $15 admission. Gates open at 7 p.m. Must be 18 or older. Free shuttle from Beaufort County Government Center.
July 22
9 a.m.-7 p.m.: Arts and crafts market.
10 a.m.-noon: Water Festival Grand Parade. Downtown Beaufort.
Noon-4 p.m.: Nonprofit Expo.
1 p.m.-4 p.m.: Air show. Free admission. Stunt planes, U.S. Coast Guard demo.
8 p.m.: Commodore’s Ball. Cost is $10, gates open at 7 p.m. Children 5 and under are free.
July 23
9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Arts and crafts market.
Noon- 2 p.m.: Blessing of the Fleet and Parade of Boats
Comments