2017 Beaufort Water Festival: What’s new, what to watch, complete schedule

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:43 Why is the football camp so important to Ron Parker? Pause 0:32 Saturday is Fat Patties' inaugural Slider Eating Competition, here's what you need to know 0:45 Set your alarm clock – NFL star Ron Parker allows late additions, autograph seekers. Just know when to arrive. 0:31 What you can bring to the Beaufort Water Festival and what to leave at home 0:47 Island Visitor Center didn't start off that way. Its history in photos. 1:24 What's it like to be on the Jimmy Kimmel show? 1:00 Firework views of the future: Check out this drone footage of Folly Beach's Independence Day celebrations 0:35 C-17 flies over Hilton Head during Salute From the Shore 0:44 Watch this Beaufort family rescue a kitten found clinging to the McTeer Bridge 0:37 Scared of sharks? Here are 7 tips to reduce your chances of getting bit Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The 2017 Beaufort Water Festival Family, Friends and Traditions starts this Friday. If you are a new to the festival, there are a few items that you can and can not bring onto festival grounds. Delayna Earley Staff video

The 2017 Beaufort Water Festival Family, Friends and Traditions starts this Friday. If you are a new to the festival, there are a few items that you can and can not bring onto festival grounds. Delayna Earley Staff video