Caught! Yemassee police issue multiple citations in weekend traffic checkpoint

Multiple citations were issued by the Yemassee Police Department after a traffic safety checkpoint Friday night.
Officers wrote 13 tickets total including three marijuana possession charges, two charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, four open container charges, one ticket for failure to have a South Carolina driver’s license, two expired license plates citations and one driving under suspension charge.
Four warnings were issued for no vehicle registration in possession and no drivers license in possession.
One warrant was served on a wanted person and one vehicle chase happened and was handled by Hampton County Sheriff’s Office.
The checkpoint began at 7:30 p.m. and lasted until shortly after midnight at the intersection of Wall Street and Castle Hall Road near the Beaufort County line, according to a police department news release. The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office assisted the police department.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments