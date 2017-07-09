Stock image
Stock image
Stock image

Beaufort News

July 09, 2017 6:22 PM

Wires cut at Lady’s Island business before suspect strikes tree, drives off

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

A Lady’s Island business was vandalized Thursday morning as the business owner pulled up.

Approximately $1,500 worth of damage was done to the air conditioning unit at Kojacks, a club on Club Road, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. As the businessman drove up to the club, he saw a man with a hacksaw hunched over the unit.

When the suspect saw the approaching car, he jumped up from his position, saw still in hand, and climbed into a red, older model full-size Ford F150, according to the report. When he threw the truck in reverse, he struck a tree on the property and then left the area. He left two screwdrivers and a pair of pliers behind.

The copper line leading to the unit had been cut, along with all of the electrical wires inside the unit, according to the report.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Why is the football camp so important to Ron Parker?

Why is the football camp so important to Ron Parker? 0:43

Why is the football camp so important to Ron Parker?
Saturday is Fat Patties' inaugural Slider Eating Competition, here's what you need to know 0:32

Saturday is Fat Patties' inaugural Slider Eating Competition, here's what you need to know
Set your alarm clock – NFL star Ron Parker allows late additions, autograph seekers. Just know when to arrive. 0:45

Set your alarm clock – NFL star Ron Parker allows late additions, autograph seekers. Just know when to arrive.

View More Video