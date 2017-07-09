Wires cut at Lady’s Island business before suspect strikes tree, drives off

A Lady’s Island business was vandalized Thursday morning as the business owner pulled up.
Approximately $1,500 worth of damage was done to the air conditioning unit at Kojacks, a club on Club Road, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. As the businessman drove up to the club, he saw a man with a hacksaw hunched over the unit.
When the suspect saw the approaching car, he jumped up from his position, saw still in hand, and climbed into a red, older model full-size Ford F150, according to the report. When he threw the truck in reverse, he struck a tree on the property and then left the area. He left two screwdrivers and a pair of pliers behind.
The copper line leading to the unit had been cut, along with all of the electrical wires inside the unit, according to the report.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments