Kansas City Chiefs’ Ron Parker encourages one of the athletes to run faster during a drill Saturday morning, the second day of the third annual Ron Parker Football Camp at Beaufort Middle School in Beaufort.
Beaufort News

July 09, 2017 6:18 PM

Ron Parker: ‘These kids went harder than ever.’

By Delayna Earley

dearley@islandpacket.com

Despite oppressive heat, Saturday’s 3rd Annual Ron Parker Football Camp at Beaufort Middle School was a complete success, according to Kansas City Chiefs’ safety Ron Parker.

Roughly 300 children attended the second and final day of the free camp. Participants were ranged from third to 12th graders.

Starting at 9:30 a.m., the young athletes underwentdrills to teach them basic football skills and improve on their technique.

Parker, a graduate of Beaufort High School, coached the participants, along with help from many of his family members and friends who still live in Beaufort.

Dontari Poe, who currently plays for the Atlanta Falcons, assisted Parker, his friend and former Chiefs teammate.

“Every year it’s getting better,” Parker said.

One Parker message carried throughout the day. Sports, including football, are a great way to keep kids motivated, off the streets and out of trouble.

“I still work hard every day to achieve my goals,” Parker told the campers during a water break. “You never stop working.”

