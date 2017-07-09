Stock image
Stock image
Stock image

Beaufort News

July 09, 2017 6:08 PM

Sheldon thieves took her shotguns and air conditioners, plural

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

A woman returned to her Sheldon area home after a short time out of town to find pair of guns and a couple air conditioning units had been stolen.

The Paige Point Road residence didn’t look like it had been rummaged through and very few items were out of place, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. The woman noticed things were amiss when she saw that a window air conditioning unit was missing.

A single barrel shotgun, a pump shotgun and the two window units were the only things stolen, valued at approximately $750, according to the report. The woman said she was out of town Wednesday afternoon through Thursday night.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Why is the football camp so important to Ron Parker?

Why is the football camp so important to Ron Parker? 0:43

Why is the football camp so important to Ron Parker?
Saturday is Fat Patties' inaugural Slider Eating Competition, here's what you need to know 0:32

Saturday is Fat Patties' inaugural Slider Eating Competition, here's what you need to know
Set your alarm clock – NFL star Ron Parker allows late additions, autograph seekers. Just know when to arrive. 0:45

Set your alarm clock – NFL star Ron Parker allows late additions, autograph seekers. Just know when to arrive.

View More Video