Sheldon thieves took her shotguns and air conditioners, plural

A woman returned to her Sheldon area home after a short time out of town to find pair of guns and a couple air conditioning units had been stolen.
The Paige Point Road residence didn’t look like it had been rummaged through and very few items were out of place, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. The woman noticed things were amiss when she saw that a window air conditioning unit was missing.
A single barrel shotgun, a pump shotgun and the two window units were the only things stolen, valued at approximately $750, according to the report. The woman said she was out of town Wednesday afternoon through Thursday night.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments