Dog dies after attacking home inspector on Lady’s Island

A Lady’s Island dog died after attacking a home inspector on Thursday morning.
The German Shepherd allegedly lunged at the inspector multiple times and bit him in the stomach area before the man defended himself with a pocket knife in the front yard of a Lucy Creek Plantation home, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. The dog was stabbed in the side and did not survive surgery. The man did not need stitches for his wound.
The inspector came to the home and the homeowner said she was “not sure” if the dog would be aggressive toward him, according to the report. He began his work outside and was met by the unleashed dog and the homeowner when he moved from the back yard to the front yard after about 20 minutes.
He told deputies that the homeowner said “I don’t fault you for that,” after the incident, according to the report. The homeowner could not be reached by phone for an interview with deputies that day, according to the report.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments