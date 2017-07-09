Stock image
Beaufort News

July 09, 2017 5:11 PM

Burton man ‘stumbling’ down the street paused some afternoon traffic

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

A 67-year-old Burton man was allegedly drinking in the middle of the road in Burton Thursday afternoon as cars maneuvered around him.

He was allegedly drinking a beer and later a small bottle of liquor while “stumbling down Roseida Road” toward Trask Parkway shortly after 2 p.m., according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. Cars had to come to a nearly complete stop in order to pass him on the road.

A deputy found the man at the intersection of Rentz Street and allegedly saw him throw the liquor bottle onto the side of the street, according to the report. Though “his speech was very slurred and hard to understand” the man allegedly told the deputy he “was just getting drunk.”

The man was charged with public disorderly conduct, according to the report. He was detained in Beaufort County Detention Center Thursday afternoon and remained there on Sunday. His bond information was not yet available in Beaufort County Court online records.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

