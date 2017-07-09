Blue rock, powder found in St. Helena Island traffic stop

A St. Helena Island man pulled over for a traffic stop allegedly had an unknown blue rock and a powdery substance.
A deputy began a traffic stop with the man around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday on St. Helena Island, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. When the man’s vehicle turned off of Sea Island Parkway onto Yard Farm Road he allegedly threw two things out of the driver’s side window before pulling over and stopping the vehicle, according to the report.
Those items were later identified as a pill bottle with a small amount of marijuana and a plastic bag with a blue rock and powdery substance inside, according to the report. The rock was not identified in the report and the man did not face any charges pertaining to the item on Sunday.
The 34-year-old man only faces misdemeanor offenses; simple possession of marijuana and a license plate violation, according to online Beaufort County Detention Center records. He was detained early Friday morning and released late Friday morning. His bond information was not available in online Beaufort County court documents on Sunday.
