Sheldon area family loses home to fire

A Sheldon area family was displaced after a fire to their home Friday evening, according to an American Red Cross news release.
The Red Cross is aiding the family of three adults and two children whose Montgomery Lane home was damaged by fire, according to the release. They are receiving financial assistance for needs including food, clothes and lodging as well as comfort kits with personal hygiene items.
Sheldon Fire District could not immediately confirm details of the fire on Sunday afternoon.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
