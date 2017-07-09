SUV went through a fence, off a platform at a Beaufort County facility

An SUV crashed into a Beaufort County waste facility on Saturday, but no one was found with the vehicle.
The SUV had driven through a fence and off of an elevated platform leading to trash bins just after 6 p.m. at the Beaufort County Solid Waste Convenience Center on Castle Rock Road, according to a Burton Fire District news release. Anyone who was in the SUV when it crashed had left the scene before firefighters arrived.
Burton firefighters did not find any safety or environmental hazards, according to the release. The crash is being investigated by Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
This story will be updated.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
