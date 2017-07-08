Why is the football camp so important to Ron Parker?

Ron Parker, safety with the Kansas City Chiefs, talks about what his football camp means to him and why he enjoys coming back to host it every year.
Delayna Earley Staff video
What's it like to be on the Jimmy Kimmel show?

Tom Wyatt of the Golf Ball Outlet & Fireworks Mega Store at Exit 8 in Hardeeville was recently featured on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Here, he describes what it was like, and tells the joke that was edited out afterward.