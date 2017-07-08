Why is the football camp so important to Ron Parker?

Interested in your kid participating in Ron Parker's football camp on Saturday or are you wanting to just meet him and shake his hand. Watch this video for information on how to do both of these things.
Ruth Ann Schaffer's worked at Hilton Head Island Visitors Center until 2015, for more than 20 years. The center closed that summer. Schaffer submitted a number of photos for this video that chronicles its long history in less than a minute.
Tom Wyatt of the Golf Ball Outlet & Fireworks Mega Store at Exit 8 in Hardeeville was recently featured on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Here, he describes what it was like, and tells the joke that was edited out afterward.
The Gecy family was cruising down the Beaufort River when they spotted a something orange on the base of the McTeer Bridge - the bridge that connects Port Royal and Lady's Island - on Sunday, July 2, 2017. The family approached the bridge and found a 4-to
The chances of getting bit by a shark while swimming in the ocean are very, very slim. Just in case, and to hopefully ease your mind, here are a few tips from the International Shark Attack File to reduce your chances of getting bit.