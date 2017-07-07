Proposals for two new downtown buildings could change the look of Beaufort

The landscape of downtown Beaufort could change with proposals for two large buildings up for review next week.
The Beaufort Inn plans to add a three-story building with commercial space on the ground floor and a 78-room hotel on the upper floors at Scott Street and Port Republic Street. The project is seeking preliminary approval from Beaufort’s historic review board on July 12 after first coming before the panel in September 2016.
Developer 303 Associates is also seeking preliminary approval for a four-level parking garage with 484 spaces on the block at Craven, Charles and Port Republic streets. Plans first went before the historic review board in August 2016 and drew mixed reactions from residents who packed the crowded conference room at City Hall.
The historic district review board meets at Beaufort City Hall’s first floor conference room on July 12 at 2 p.m.
