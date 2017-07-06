Would be ‘coast-to-coast’ swimmer rescued after dive into Broad River from Burton pier

A man partying at the Broad River Fishing Pier on July 4 decided to start an epic swimming journey.
That plan was interrupted by too much alcohol and two low-key rescues.
Fueled by beers at the boat landing and wearing an orange life vest, the man jumped into the river shortly after 8 p.m and declared he would swim “coast to coast,” according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. Several concerned witnesses called deputies for help.
When deputies arrived, the man was about 100 yards from the south side of the Broad River Bridge and about 800 yards from the east bank, according to the report. A civilian boat pulled alongside the man and pulled him in.
The man climbed onto the boat, jumped off and then climbed back on several minutes later.
He was released uninjured after being warned about the dangers of swimming in the river and swimming while intoxicated.
