July 06, 2017 4:05 PM

Over $6K in cash, jewelry stolen from Beaufort home

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

Thousands of dollars in cash and jewelry were reported stolen from a Beaufort home in Spanish Point on Wednesday.

Nothing was broken or damaged and there was no sign of forced entry, according to Beaufort Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Hope Able. Police believe the burglar had access to the home.

The theft took place between 4 p.m. Tuesday and about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Able said. The theft was reported as soon the family returned home, according to a police report.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

