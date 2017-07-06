You’ve got mail! Burton man gets surprise delivery, calls cops

When a Burton man walked to his mailbox Wednesday, he did something he normally doesn’t: called the cops.
The man found a small red plastic sandwich bag filled marijuana when he went to check his mail shortly after 6 p.m. at his Colonial Terrace home, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. The last time he checked the mail was June 28, the man said, so he wasn’t sure when the bag arrived.
Deputies took the bag and logged it into evidence to be destroyed, according to the report.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments