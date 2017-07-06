Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office
July 06, 2017 3:46 PM

Know this man? He’s accused of using a cloned credit card at Beaufort County gas stations

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigators are trying to identify a man accused of several fraudulent charges made with a cloned credit card.

The suspect allegedly used the card at several gas stations throughout Beaufort County, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity may contact Investigator Draisen at 843-255-3409 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.

Anonymous tips may also be given to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

