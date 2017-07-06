Got a drone you’re just itching to fly in Beaufort County? Read this before you lift off

As drones become more accessible for hobbyists, some Beaufort County residents and visitors are wondering what the rules are for these flying machines.
Here are some key do’s and don’ts for recreational drone pilots should know before taking to the skies.
Do keep an eye on your surroundings
One of the most important tips is “making sure you have plenty of room,” said Laurie Perez of CarolinaDronz, an Anderson-based drone retailer.
“You want to make sure your in a clear area before taking off,” she said.
Mike Wagner, operations manager for Hilton Head Island Shore Beach Service, agreed.
“Ideally, anyone flying a drone should only use them in areas that aren’t crowded.”
Citing a safety guidelines compiled by the Academy of Model Aeronautics, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Les Dorr said in an email that drone pilots must “avoid flying directly over unprotected people, vessels, vehicles or structures.”
Ryan Greco’s Hilton Head Island-based Moonlight Productions company uses drones to capture aerial video footage.
“Drones are fun — they’re exciting — but you have to be safe and know the rules,” he said. “Flying over people is a big no-no.”
Don’t fly too high
No matter where you are — Beaufort County or Walla Walla, Wa. — FAA safety guidelines require recreational drones, also known as unmanned aircraft systems or unmanned aerial vehicles, to be flown no higher than 400 feet.
Users must also keep their drones — which can’t exceed 55 pounds — within sight, according to federal regulations.
Do make sure you know what you’re doing
While recreational drones are often pretty simple to operate, Perez recommended taking a training class before your first flight.
Drones can be “an expensive investment, and it would be a shame to break or lose your drone because you don’t know the basics,” she said. “You want to be safe rather than sorry.”
Perez said drone pilots should always take extra care when flying around water.
“Places like beaches and lakes tend to be windier,” she said, “and when its windy it makes it a little more difficult to fly.”
Don’t fly in restricted areas
While drones are allowed on Hilton Head Island, flying on the beach in not permitted.
Town code does not expressly ban drones, but does ban “the driving or operating of any motor vehicle of any kind or nature on the beach within the town.” Hilton Head Island town officials have said drones are fall into the vehicle category.
Visitors to Hunting Island State Park should leave their drones at home.
“Hunting Island is a popular spot and there are a lot of folks there on a given day,” Mark Dudley, chief of operations for the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, said, “We don’t want (drones) to interfere with their experience or cause any safety issues.”
Because the island is mostly beaches or wooded areas, there is very little open space to safe fly recreational drones, he said.
Drone use is prohibited in both the Savannah National Wildlife Refuge and Pinckney Island National Wildlife Refuge.
Refuge manager Russ Webb said staff with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which oversees the local refuges, occasionally use drones for research purposes. But hobbyists are asked to keep their aircraft away.
Drones could put sensitive plant and wildlife environments in danger, Webb said.
Beaufort County and the other local municipalities do not have specific drone restrictions, but users must still follow all FAA rules and regulations.
Perez said a good rule of thumb is to keep an eye out for signage — such as those recently installed at the local wildlife refuges — if you’re not sure whether you can fly in a certain area.
Do let airports know if you plan to fly anywhere near them
Federal regulations require drone pilots to inform airport staff if they plan to fly within five miles of an airport.
Beaufort County airports director Jon Rembold said, “There is a lot of drone activity on the island.”
“Most folks do call and check in before they start flying,” he said. “Overall, people have been really conscientious.”
The Hilton Head Island Airport can be reached at 843-255-2955 and the Beaufort County Airport on Lady’s Island can be reached at 843-255-2972.
Once you give the airport a heads-up, Rembold reminded drone pilots to keep “out of (airplane) flight paths and maintain as low an altitude as you can.”
“As long as folks follow the FAA regulations, they should be in good shape,” he said.
Do keep in mind that different rules apply for commercial use of drones
Before last year, if you planned to use your drone to to take photos or video to be used for commercial purposes, the FAA required you have a pilot’s license or be accompanied by a pilot.
While FAA regulations have been loosened, commercial drone operators — unlike hobbyists — must obtain a remote pilot airman certificate.
For more information on drone rules and regulations, visit faa.gov/uas.
