Want to name Beaufort’s new 12-room cottage on Craven Street? There’s a contest for that

Those looking for a place to stay in Beaufort will have a dozen more options this fall.
The Beaufort Inn is building a 12-room cottage in downtown on Craven Street. The building is expected to be complete and welcoming guests by late October.
The cottage will include “spacious rooms decorated to take advantage of the coastal environment and history and culture of downtown Beaufort,” said Dick Stewart, whose development company 303 Associates owns Beaufort Inn. Two garden areas for outdoor events are also part of the project.
The frame and columns of the new building have gone up on Craven Street, a block away from the Beaufort Inn’s primary building on Port Republic Street and nearby the inn’s other smaller cottages and lofts.
The Beaufort Inn, working with the Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce, is hosting a contest to name the new cottage.
Participants can submit their email and name suggestion via a post on the chamber’s tourism Facebook page, “Visit Beaufort, SC,” to enter a drawing. The winner will receive a two-night stay at the new cottage with champagne and chocolate and a gift certificate to Saltus River Grill.
In addition to the 12 new rooms, Stewart and 303 Associates plan a 78-room hotel at the corner of Scott and Port Republic Streets and a parking garage at Port Republic, Charles and Craven streets.
Beaufort’s historic review panel will again consider the hotel and parking garage at its meeting this month, Stewart said.
