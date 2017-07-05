Ohio man robbed at gunpoint in front of Beaufort hotel

An Ohio man was robbed at gunpoint in front of the Beaufort Sleep Inn on Boundary Street Friday night, according to a Beaufort Police Department report.
Shortly before midnight, the victim told police that two men in a BMW stolen $260 from him, police spokeswoman Sgt. Hope Able said. The victim was sitting on a bench in front of the hotel when the car with South Carolina tags pulled up, he told police.
The car stopped in front of the man and the passenger pulled out a handgun and demanded the man hand over everything he had, Able said. A witness was there, as well.
The driver is described as an approximately 25-year-old black man with shoulder-length dreadlocks wearing a white t-shirt, Able said. The passenger is described as an approximately 23-year-old black man with short dreadlocks, wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. The suspects have not yet been identified.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
