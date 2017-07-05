Beaufort drive-through robbery Friday night leaves young woman injured

A young Beaufort County woman was robbed in the drive-through of the Boundary Street Chick-fil-A in Beaufort Friday night, according to the Beaufort Police Department.
The victim was a juvenile. She had minor injuries after a strong-armed robbery in which her cell phone was stolen, according to Beaufort Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Hope Able. Police met the woman at her home shortly before 6:30 p.m., according to a police report.
A man who the victim identified to police demanded the girl’s cellphone and stole it, Able said. The suspect has not yet been arrested, the report said.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments