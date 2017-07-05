Stock image
Stock image
Stock image

Beaufort News

July 05, 2017 1:19 PM

Beaufort drive-through robbery Friday night leaves young woman injured

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

A young Beaufort County woman was robbed in the drive-through of the Boundary Street Chick-fil-A in Beaufort Friday night, according to the Beaufort Police Department.

The victim was a juvenile. She had minor injuries after a strong-armed robbery in which her cell phone was stolen, according to Beaufort Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Hope Able. Police met the woman at her home shortly before 6:30 p.m., according to a police report.

A man who the victim identified to police demanded the girl’s cellphone and stole it, Able said. The suspect has not yet been arrested, the report said.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Scared of sharks? Here are 7 tips to reduce your chances of getting bit

Scared of sharks? Here are 7 tips to reduce your chances of getting bit 0:37

Scared of sharks? Here are 7 tips to reduce your chances of getting bit
If you don't want to swim with the sharks, here are 4 public Beaufort County pools 0:36

If you don't want to swim with the sharks, here are 4 public Beaufort County pools
C-17 flies over Hilton Head during Salute From the Shore 0:35

C-17 flies over Hilton Head during Salute From the Shore

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos