Thanks, neighbor! Family grateful after friend with fire extinguisher saves Seabrook home

A Seabrook family escaped disaster 4th of July after a fire started in an oven and a neighbor was able to extinguish the flames with a fire extinguisher.
The fire was reported around 5 p.m. at a residence on Delany Circle, according to a Burton Fire District news release.
The fire began while an oven inside the home was self cleaning. A resident alerted a neighbor to the fire. Thee neighbor was able to rush to the home with a fire extinguisher and put out the fire before it could cause any damage.
Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to ensure that the heat from the fire had not spread to the walls of the home and helped remove smoke from the residence.
The family, including children, evacuated the home and no injuries were reported. The home didn’t have working smoke detectors at the time of the incident.
Firefighters remind residents that every home should have a working fire extinguisher and smoke detectors. Fire extinguishers should be less than five years old and mounted in an easily accessible locating in the home - preferably near an exit.
Fire extinguishers that are kept under kitchen sinks and near an oven where most home fires begin are not readily accessible, the district said.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments