July 04, 2017 8:16 PM

‘Suspicious’ fire engulfs Youmans Drive home on Lady’s Island

By Kasia Kovacs

kkovacs@islandpacket.com

A house on Lady’s Island was “fully engulfed” in flames Monday night, according to a report from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The property owner suspected the fire was set on purpose, she told deputies. The person who had recently lived in the house on Youmans Drive — a family friend of the homeowner — was attacked by a “mob of people” Sunday, the day before the fire. He was in the hospital when the house was set on fire.

The property owner also presumed the people who assaulted the man were the same people who set the fire.

When the responding deputy arrived at nearly midnight, several bystanders stood around the fire. The deputy put up crime scene tape to keep the area clear.

The report concluded the fire was “suspicious in nature.” An investigator with the Sheriff’s Office took over the case.

Kasia Kovacs: 843-706-8139, @kasiakovacs

