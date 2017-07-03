This Lady’s Island family gathering took a violent turn

A “family argument” escalated Sunday night on Lady’s Island, sending a man to Charleston by air for medical attention.
The victim said he knew who had hurt him, but he didn’t want to press charges after three family members allegedly attacked him around 10 p.m. at a Youmans Drive residence, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. The man was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital by EMS and then airlifted to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston when his condition worsened. Further details on the man’s injuries were not available.
One witness told deputies she saw one person hit the victim in the side of the head from behind and then two others began kicking him when he fell to the ground, according to the report. That’s when she called 911.
Another witness said he saw the man on the ground after the attack and helped prop him up against a car until EMS came to help him, according to the report.
When deputies arrived, they saw “shoe impressions that looked like (they were) from a fight” at the home and blood on the ground nearby, according to the report.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
