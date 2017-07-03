Judge lets part-time Beaufort County magistrates keep health coverage. But for how long?

The latest round in the seemingly endless grudge-match between Beaufort County magistrate judges and county administration has been scored in favor of the judges.
Circuit Court Judge Carmen Mullen issued an order late last week that temporarily blocks a decision by the county to strip part-time magistrates of their taxpayer funded health insurance.
The order comes shortly after seven magistrates — Lawrence McElynn, Ralph Tupper, Terry Finger, Bernard McIntyre,Tiffany Mikkelson, Jose Fuentes, and Chilton Simmons — sued the county, claiming the loss of insurance could force them to quit their positions.
“I will be unable to continue to serve as a part-time magistrate judge if the insurance benefits are terminated,” Mikkelson, an attorney, wrote in an affidavit filed with the court last week. “I will have to resume my private private (legal) practice during my current magistrate judge hours in order to earn sufficient income to apply to toward the additional cost of private health insurance.”
Finger wrote in a court document that “a good health insurance plan at a reasonable rate was one of the prime factors” in his decision to serve as a part-time magistrate.
“Eliminating medical insurance coverage will lead to my probable resignation,” he wrote.
Beaufort County administrator Gary Kubic said last week that allowing the magistrates to keep their insurance is unfair to the other part-time county employees who receive no such benefit. Beaufort County Council recently voted to uphold the administration’s decision to cancel the health benefits.
In an affidavit filed with the court, county employee services director Suzanne Gregory wrote that the county has “127 part-time employees who work less than 30 hours per week” and “none of these employees receive health insurance benefits.”
Medical and dental coverage cost the part-time magistrates, who earn about $38 per hour on average and work between eight and 25 hours per week, costs the county more than $67,000 last fiscal year, according an exhibit included in Gregory’s affidavit.
Had Mullen not issued the order, the magistrates would have lost insurance coverage Saturday, the start of the county’s new fiscal year.
The order — which simply allows the magistrates to maintain their current benefits until the matter can be fully adjudicated at an unspecified future date — noted that if the magistrates were to lose their insurance, they would not be eligible to continue their current coverage through COBRA.
“The purpose of an injunction is to preserve the status quo to avoid potential irreparable injury during litigation,” Mullen wrote.
The insurance disagreement is the latest skirmish in an ongoing clash between the magistrates and county officials.
Last year, the judges pushed for a 2-percent pay increase — in addition to the 3 percent cost-of-living adjustment given to them and all county employees. County leaders balked, claiming the magistrates were only entitled to one of the raises.
An arbitrator, retired S.C. Court of Appeals Judge Danny Pieper, ruled last March in favor of the county.
In 2012, Mullen ruled in favor of a group of magistrates who sued the county for failing to raise their salaries according to a timetable set by state law.
The current terms for the magistrates expire in April 2018.
Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas
Comments